Coronavirus: Rise in Leicester cases 'really worrying'
A spike in coronavirus cases in Leicester is "really, really worrying", the city's public health director has said.
The city's seven-day infection rate per 100,000 has risen from 406.2 to 527.6 in the week up to 12 November.
Ivan Browne said transmission is chiefly "among those we love the most", going "through and between households".
Mr Browne added having high rates before winter started meant more restrictions could be on the way.
The city has been subject to coronavirus measures since the first national lockdown was announced in March.
It became the first UK city to go into a local lockdown in June before moving into tier two under the three-tier system prior to the second lockdown.
Leicester currently has the 14th highest infection rate in England, according to latest Public Health England data.
The number of confirmed cases has risen from 1,439 in the week up to 5 November to 1,869 in the seven days up to 12 November.
The Oadby and Wigston borough's rate is just behind with 508.6, against a national average of 271.8.
Mr Browne said it was understandable people were growing tired but residents must not "take their eye off the ball".
He told BBC Radio Leicester: "It's really, really worrying. We always knew winter was going to be more difficult, the opportunities for transmissions are increased because we are indoors, we are closer.
"So if your figures are not down where they need to be, it is very easy for people to transmit the virus.
"Where we are really seeing the transmission is among those we love the most. So we are seeing it go through households and go between households as well.
"So you might feel like, 'Oh it's all right it's just a friend of mine, I know them well, it's not a problem', and that is where we are seeing a huge amount of the activity and this is across the city now."
He said rising rates would only lead to tougher times ahead.
"Why we have to keep going is if we don't get hold of this ourselves, we will see more restrictions coming on to us as a city and we have had a lot of restrictions already," he added.