BBC News

Quorn man charged after 'gun pointed at children'

Published
image captionLeicestershire Police said the "less lethal option of a baton round" was used against the man by armed officers

A man has been charged with firearms offences following reports a gun was pointed at children in Leicestershire.

Police were called to a man reportedly walking near Sarson Street in Quorn, Leicestershire, with "a long-barrelled firearm" at about midday on Wednesday.

The man was shot with rubber bullets by armed officers.

Michael Reynolds has been charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place and possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence.

The 50-year-old, of Castledine Street, Quorn, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

  • Latest news and stories from the East Midlands

Leicestershire Police said the man was checked by paramedics for bruising to his arm before being taken into custody.

Nearby Rawlins Academy said it was informed of an incident by officers and followed its lockdown procedures, although the school did not need to lock down.

image captionArmed officers were sent to the scene in Quorn

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Quorn
  • Leicester