Covid-19: Leicestershire health bosses baffled by rapid testing snub
Health bosses in Leicestershire say they are confused and frustrated after being left off a list of areas selected for mass Covid-19 testing.
The government announced on Tuesday more than 60 locations would be sent thousands of rapid result tests.
Leicestershire's director of public health said they had applied last month to be included but had lost out to areas with lower infection rates.
The government said the list had been drawn up based on Covid-19 prevalence.
Leicester and parts of Leicestershire were made subject to the UK's first local lockdown restrictions in June.
Since then, infection rates in the city and county have been overtaken by other parts of England but Leicester and the boroughs of Charnwood and Oadby and Wigston still fall within the top 60.
When the list was announced on Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke of the areas having expressed an interest in mass testing.
Leicestershire County Council said the government invited authorities to apply on 21 October, with the council expressing their interest a day later.
Mike Sandys, Leicestershire's director of public health, said: "Rates in Leicestershire remain above the national average.
"We have not been told why we're not included in the list. The infection rates of others on the list are not as high as ours.
"Whether it's to do with criteria or we didn't quite make the cut, which is possible, or whether someone left the application on the bus or the dog ate it, I really don't know."
Mr Sandys said the council had worked with the government in the summer to draw up plans for how mass testing could work.
"It's a little bit frustrating to design something that you don't get to benefit from," he said.
"But we're looking forward to working with them [the Department of Health and Social Care] in the future.
"We have an initial meeting being set up for next week where they're going to talk us through the on-boarding process.
"Once I've worked out what on-boarding means, I'm looking forward to that."
Meanwhile, Leicester City Council said it had been notified on Wednesday it would be receiving a supply of rapid tests, despite not featuring on Tuesday's list.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "All directors of public health have been given the opportunity to apply for lateral flow test kits and we welcome applications.
"The initial 67 directors of public Health had sent DHSC expressions of interest for the tests and were prioritised based on the prevalence of Covid-19 in their local authority."
