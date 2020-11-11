Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP denies harassment charge
An MP "threatened" and made "numerous unwanted telephone calls" to a woman, a court has heard.
Claudia Webbe, who represents Leicester East, is accused of one count of harassment between September 2018 and April this year.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard the details of the charge include making threats "on at least two occasions".
The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday.
She was granted unconditional bail and her trial will take place at the same location on 16 March.
Ms Webbe was elected as an MP in December's general election, taking over the seat previously held by Keith Vaz.
She remains a councillor in Islington, north London, and was also a member of Labour's National Executive Committee.
She was suspended from the party in September pending the outcome of the case.
