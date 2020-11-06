BBC News

Burst water pipe in Melton Mowbray forces road closure

Published
image copyrightLeicestershire Police
image captionSevern Trent is aiming to get the water pipe fixed

A town centre street will stay closed for days after a water pipe burst, causing flooding and road damage.

It happened on Sherrard Street in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, on Friday morning, Severn Trent Water said.

The water firm said it was aiming to fix the pipe by the afternoon, adding no-one's supply is affected.

Leicestershire County Council confirmed the road will stay shut until Tuesday for emergency repairs.

  • Latest news and stories from the East Midlands

Both Severn Trent and the council apologised for any inconvenience and disruption.

Diversion routes will be in place, the authority added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Melton Mowbray
  • Floods
  • Leicester

More on this story

  • Leicester burst water pipe causes flooding and closes schools

    Published
    8 September

  • A52 in Nottinghamshire closed after water main bursts

    Published
    18 January 2019

  • Thousands without water after pipe burst in Nottinghamshire

    Published
    5 August 2018