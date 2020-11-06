Burst water pipe in Melton Mowbray forces road closure
A town centre street will stay closed for days after a water pipe burst, causing flooding and road damage.
It happened on Sherrard Street in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, on Friday morning, Severn Trent Water said.
The water firm said it was aiming to fix the pipe by the afternoon, adding no-one's supply is affected.
Leicestershire County Council confirmed the road will stay shut until Tuesday for emergency repairs.
Both Severn Trent and the council apologised for any inconvenience and disruption.
Diversion routes will be in place, the authority added.
