Leicester man jailed for attacks on children
- Published
A man who stabbed a 10-year-old boy as part of a string of random attacks has been jailed for life.
Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, 33, targeted victims unprovoked at various locations in Leicester, his trial heard.
He drove into a five-year-old girl and also attacked a mother, her two young children and a lone shopper.
The stab wound he inflicted on the 10-year-old boy was "millimetres away from ending his life", prosecutors said.
Racitalal, formerly of Finsbury Road, was convicted of attempted murder on Thursday and sentenced earlier to 21 years at Leicester Crown Court.
The court heard on 2 January the defendant drove into the back of the five-year-old girl in an Asda car park off Abbey Lane.
Twelve days later, on 14 January, he attacked a woman as she walked home with her children, aged three and six, and stabbed her in the back of the head.
In a further attack on 16 January, he targeted a man who was on his way home after a shopping trip.
Prosecutors said the final attack on the 10-year-old on 18 January left him with a 10cm (4in) deep gash to his neck.
The court heard Racitalal handed himself in two days later after CCTV of the attacks was released on social media.
He was found guilty of four counts of attempted murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm.
Jurors also convicted him of three counts of possession of a bladed article, one of attempted grievous bodily harm and one of dangerous driving.