Leicester man who filmed himself raping girl jailed
- Published
A man who raped a 13-year-old girl and filmed part of the attack on his mobile phone has been jailed.
Deano Churchill-Richards met two girls, both 13, on a Leicester street and gave them drugs and alcohol before taking them back to his flat.
Leicester Crown Court heard he raped one of the girls there, with the filming "an additional degradation".
Churchill-Richards was convicted of two counts of rape and two counts of supplying a psychoactive substance.
The 40-year-old, of Wreford Crescent, Leicester, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for each count of rape and one year for the drugs offence, all to be served concurrently.
Churchill-Richards was cleared of two counts of rape relating to the second girl, as well as two counts of false imprisonment and one count of threatening to destroy or damage property.
The court was told Churchill-Richards sent messages to a girl after talking to her on the street in April.
Meeting later in a park, he bought alcohol and nitrous oxide for the girl and a friend and took them back to his flat.
Sentencing him, Judge Ebrahim Mooncey said: "Your behaviour was despicable.
"Your victim was a happy and confident teenager but now suffers from low self-esteem and has mental health issues."