Leicester attacks: Man who sliced boy's neck guilty of murder attempt
A man who carried out a string of random attacks, including the stabbing of a 10-year-old boy, has been convicted of attempted murder.
Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, 33, began his "calculated and deliberate" campaign by driving into a five-year-old girl in a car park on 2 January.
By the end of his spree on 18 January, he had also targeted a mother and her two young children and a lone shopper.
He will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
Jurors heard Racitalal, formerly of Finsbury Road, carried out the unprovoked attacks at various locations in the city.
'Millimetres from death'
In the first, he ploughed a Vauxhall Corsa into the back of the five-year-old child in an Asda car park off Abbey Lane.
Twelve days later, on 14 January, he attacked a woman as she walked home with her children, aged six and three, and stabbed in the back of the head.
In a further attack on 16 January, he targeted a man who was on his way home after a shopping trip.
Prosecutors said the final attack against the 10-year-old, on 18 January, left him with a 10cm (4in) deep gash to his neck which was "millimetres away from ending [his] life".
The court heard Racitalal was arrested two days later when he handed himself in at a police station after CCTV of the attacks was released on social media.
He was found guilty of four counts of attempted murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm.
Jurors also convicted him on three counts of possession of a bladed article, one of attempted grievous bodily harm and one of dangerous driving.