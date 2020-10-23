Lord Janner inquiry: 'Shocking' MP not arrested over abuse claims
A detective has said it was "staggering" an ex-MP was not arrested over allegations of child abuse.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) heard from David Swift-Rollinson concerning allegations against Greville Janner.
He said statements from three alleged victims described "horrendous child abuse" by the former Leicester MP.
Lord Janner, who died in 2015, denied all charges against him.
The Lord Janner case
- Lord Janner was the subject of child sex abuse allegations dating back to 1955.
- Three police investigations took place in the 1990s and 2000s, but no charges were brought.
- Following a fourth inquiry, he was charged in 2015 with offences against nine alleged victims. Police say 40 people accused him of abuse.
- The peer, who had dementia, was ruled unfit to plead, and died aged 87 before a trial of the facts could take place.
- An independent inquiry in 2016 found that the three earlier investigations were "missed chances" to prosecute him.
- Nine of Lord Janner's accusers began the process of suing his estate for damages.
- Three dropped their cases in March 2017 and the remaining six two months later
Mr Swift-Rollinson was a detective sergeant on Operation Dauntless, which began in 2006, and was prompted by a new historic allegation the peer had abused a child.
He told the inquiry he discovered statements from three more alleged victims concerning "horrendous child abuse" that were made years earlier but had not been investigated.
'Bewildering and disappointing'
Mr Swift-Rollinson said his team needed to arrest Lord Janner to search for evidence and give the peer a chance to respond.
However, he said a decision not to allow that, following his own 2006 inquiry, was "staggering, bewildering and disappointing".
"I pushed and pushed and pushed," he added.
He said he even drafted a letter inviting Lord Janner, who was a Leicester MP between 1970 and 1997, for a voluntary interview but he was not allowed to send it.
The former detective ended by addressing the people who came forward as Lord Janner's victims.
"I'd like offer my heartfelt sorrow and anguish," he said.
The inquiry has also heard from Christopher Thomas, who had been the senior officer in charge of Mr Swift-Rollinson.
He said the statements had not been the focus of Operation Dauntless and it was the Crown Prosecution Service which decided there was not a case.
The inquiry continues.
