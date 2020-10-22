Leicester man found guilty of raping teenage girl
A man who gave a 13-year-old girl alcohol and drugs in a park before taking her to his flat and raping her has been found guilty.
Leicestershire Police said Deano Churchill-Richards, 40, tried to stop the victim leaving his property on Wreford Crescent in Leicester, but she was able to escape and alert officers.
Churchill-Richards was found guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of supplying a psychoactive substance.
He will be sentenced on 9 November.
Churchill-Richards was found not guilty of two counts of rape relating to a second girl, as well as two counts of false imprisonment and one count of threatening to destroy or damage property.
Det Con Chris Perry, from Leicestershire Police's child sexual exploitation team, said the defendant "took advantage of a young girl for his own sexual gratification".
"He knew what he was doing - he provided her with drink and drugs in order to ensure that he was able to carry out such a wicked act," he said.
"It's difficult to put into words just how serious these offences are and the impact it has had - and will continue to have - on his victim."