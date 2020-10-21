Residents of the Limes, Hinckley, to move out of 'inadequate' care home
A care home rated "inadequate" by inspectors where staff failed to wear masks or wash their hands has been forced to close.
The Care Quality Commission has ordered 22 residents at The Limes, in Hinckley, be relocated after it failed a follow-up inspection.
Its operator, Leicestershire County Care Ltd, said its priority was ensuring "a smooth transition".
A councillor called the situation "a tragedy".
In August, inspectors found some staff did not wear face masks or wash their hands when in contact with residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
This, inspectors said, put vulnerable residents at an increased risk during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The health watchdog warned the home could be forced to stop operating if conditions did not improve in time for a follow-up inspection.
Leicestershire County Care Ltd confirmed it had received a "notice of decision to remove The Limes as a location where regulated activity can be carried on from".
"We understand this will be an upsetting time for residents, their families and staff," it said in a statement.
"Our priority remains making sure everyone is kept safe at this challenging time."
"Over the coming weeks we are committed to working closely with Leicestershire County Council, the CQC, as well as families and their loved ones, to ensure a smooth transition."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the firm runs 12 care homes, five of which have inadequate or requires improvement ratings.
Hinckley county councillor Michael Mullaney said the home's owners had "fallen well short of the standards that residents and their families deserve and expect".
He added: "It's worrying that elderly and frail people are being moved between care homes at any time but its especially worrying during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It's a tragedy we have ended in this situation."
Leicestershire County Council, which is responsible for finding people alternative accommodation, said of the 22 current residents, 18 were council-funded.
