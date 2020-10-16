Predator who raped two girls jailed for 23 years
A "predatory and dangerous" rapist who abused two girls over a 15-year period has been jailed.
Preston Paris, 50, abused his first victim from the age of eight until she was 19 and the other between the ages of 12 and 22.
Leicestershire Police said the first woman contacted them in 2017, which led them to identify the second victim.
At Leicester Crown Court, US national Paris, of Tarragon Road, was jailed for 23 years.
Paris was found guilty of:
- Five counts of rape
- Four counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13
- Three counts of sexual activity with a child
- Two counts of raping a girl under 13
- One count of indecent assault
Det Con Anna Blockley said Paris had used the girls for his own sexual gratification and would have to face the consequences of his "abhorrent and unspeakable crimes".
"The suffering both victims have had to endure is unimaginable," she said.
"I'm both pleased and relieved - for the victims in this case - that Paris has been convicted for his crimes nearly 20 years since the abuse began."
