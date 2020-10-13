Stuart Morris death: Martin Green admits friend's murder
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his friend in a "violent attack" in his flat.
The body of Stuart Morris, 50, was found in Martin Green's home, on Heathcott Road, Leicester, when police were called just before 17:25 on 14 April.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Morris had died as a result of multiple stab and blunt force injuries.
Green, 50, pleaded guilty to murder at Leicester Crown Court earlier. He is due to be sentenced on 15 October.
Leicestershire Police said the pair had spent the day together at Green's flat, where Mr Morris suffered a "horrific death at the hands of Green".
The force said Green fabricated a story that he had been out to the shops and returned to find his friend dead.
However, CCTV evidence, witness statements and a forensic examination of the scene suggested he was lying and he was charged with murder.
Det Insp Kenny Henry, of East Midlands special operations unit major crime team, said: "The sheer level of violence used in this crime was shocking.
"Stuart suffered a horrific death at the hands of Green, a man who he thought was his friend.
"I am pleased Green has admitted to the murder and spared the family the traumatic experience of hearing the details of Stuart's last hours during the court proceedings."