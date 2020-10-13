Lord Janner inquiry: Health prevented questioning over alleged abuse
Lord Janner was not questioned over allegations of sexual abuse against children because of his deteriorating mental health, an inquiry has heard.
The former Leicester MP died in 2015 while awaiting trial for 22 child sexual abuse offences.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) heard he was not quizzed after police discovered he had Alzheimer's and would only be able to provide "questionable" evidence.
Lord Janner had denied the charges.
Operation Enamel was started by Leicestershire Police in late 2012 to investigate a number of allegations of sexual abuse against the peer.
The inquiry heard it was not the first investigation which received such claims but it was the only one which led to charges.
Senior investigating officer Matt Hewson said it had 30 officers working on it at one time at its peak and cost £400,000.
It collected statements from alleged victims, many of them former care home residents, who claimed to have been assaulted in incidents dating back as far as the 1960s.
Some had already reported these to police years before but this had led nowhere.
Mr Hewson said his officers had planned to call the Labour peer in for interview, following a search of his home in December 2013.
But by this stage a police medical expert warned Lord Janner would only be able to provide evidence of "questionable" worth.
Jacqueline Carey, assistant counsel to the inquiry, said: "You were planning to invite Lord Janner for interview, but at that stage you discovered he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
"Indeed a police surgeon had advised that Lord Janner's cognitive function was poor, and that the value of any answers - if he chose to answer questions - would be questionable?"
Mr Hewson confirmed both statements.
In 2015, 22 counts of indecent assault and buggery involving nine complainants were brought against the former MP.
But he died aged 87 before a trial of the facts could take place.
The Lord Janner case
- Lord Janner was the subject of child sex abuse allegations dating back to 1955.
- Three police investigations took place in the 1990s and 2000s, but no charges were brought.
- Following a fourth inquiry, he was charged in 2015 with offences against nine alleged victims. Police say 38 people accused him of abuse.
- The peer, who suffered from dementia, was ruled unfit to plead, and died aged 87 before a trial of the facts could take place.
- An independent inquiry in 2016 found that the three earlier investigations were "missed chances" to prosecute him.
- Nine of Lord Janner's accusers began the process of suing his estate for damages.
- Three dropped their cases in March 2017 and the remaining six two months later.
The role of the inquiry is not to decide his innocence or guilt, but looks instead at how authorities responded to allegations.
Lord Janner denied all charges while he was alive.
Yesterday the family said in a statement they believed he "became a target" due to his prominence and money.
His daughter Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner added: "We have listened carefully to all the serious accusations, we believe as totally in our father's innocence today as we always have."
The inquiry continues.
