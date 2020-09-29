Coronavirus: Landlord sorry after 300 turn up for biker funeral Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption The landlord said tables were relocated into an adjacent field to allow for better social distancing

A pub landlord has apologised after 300 people turned up for a biker's funeral, "far exceeding" the number expected.

Police visited The Gate Hangs Well, in Syston, Leicestershire, on Friday where a service was being held in a marquee.

Publican Neil Henderson said it was set up to seat 30 people but he was "naive" to think numbers "would be manageable" and voluntarily closed when regulations were no longer met.

Police said the group was dispersed and a fixed penalty notice was issued.

Mr Henderson, who was a friend of the biker who died, said he did not know how much the fine would be but Charnwood Police said in a tweet it could be "up to £10k".

He said: "I would like to apologise wholeheartedly for the circumstances that occurred at The Gate Hangs Well last week and for any upset or anger that has been caused.

"The number of people coming to pay their respects far exceeded the number expected. "

image caption Mr Henderson said: "This was by no means meant to be an organised event by the pub"

He said it was held in a field adjacent to the pub to seat 30 people - in line with Covid-19 regulations - with one way systems, sanitisers and masks provided, and the pub closed to the public.

"The police were in attendance from the start of the funeral service and remained present until the last motorcyclist left.

"Once it was clear that the Covid regulations could no longer be met and after discussing with the local council the premises was voluntarily closed."

Leicestershire Police said it issued the fixed penalty notice for "organising or facilitating an organised gathering under the Health Protection Regulations".

"Further inquiries" were being carried out, a spokeswoman said.