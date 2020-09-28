Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP charged with harassment Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright David Woolfall/UK Parliament image caption Claudia Webbe is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 11 November

Labour MP Claudia Webbe has been charged with harassing a woman.

Ms Webbe, 55, who represents Leicester East, is accused of carrying out the offence between September 2018 and April this year.

She was charged after a file of evidence was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service by the Metropolitan Police.

Ms Webbe is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 11 November.

The MP has said she is "innocent of any wrongdoing" and that she will "vigorously" defend herself in court.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.