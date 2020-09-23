Wigston Superdrug burgled in car ram-raid Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Leicester Mercury image caption The area has been cordoned off and the officers investigating asked anyone with information to get in touch

A car has been driven into the front window of a branch of Superdrug during a ram-raid.

Leicestershire Police said a grey Nissan Almera smashed the window of the store in Bell Street, Wigston at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

Officers said the suspects are believed to have stolen aftershaves and perfumes before leaving in the vehicle.

The area has been cordoned off but police said no arrests have yet been made.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.