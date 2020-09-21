Kidnap charge after injured woman found on A6 in Leicestershire Published duration 20 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A woman was found with life-threatening injuries on the A6 near Loughborough on Thursday

Two men have been charged with kidnap after a woman was found on a dual carriageway with life-threatening injuries.

Leicestershire Police was called to the A6 near Loughborough at 10:45 BST on Thursday.

The woman - who was lying in the road - was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Chay Bowskill, 19, and Rocco Sansome, 18, are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

Bowskill, of Empingham Drive, Syston, has also been charged with grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

Sansome, of Wanlip Lane, Birstall, has also been charged with possession of a class B drug.

