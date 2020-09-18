De Montfort students blackface photo disciplinary action taken Published duration 41 minutes ago

A university has taken disciplinary action after photos of some of its students wearing what appears to be blackface surfaced online.

Leicester's De Montfort University said it had finished its investigation into the photos shared on social media - but refused to say what action was taken.

Some feared this meant the male group received "a slap on the wrists".

And one graduate said the university had failed to grasp "how upsetting and inappropriate" the photos were.

The photos, which the BBC has chosen not to publish, show a group of male students in suits and ties on an end-of-season sports club night out.

Some have darkened their faces with what the university said was fake tan.

The photos first began to be shared in early June by someone who said they had been sent to her black friend, prompting the university to investigate.

Three months on the investigation has now finished.

In a statement, De Montford university said: "Many of our community and beyond were understandably deeply upset by these photographs and by the association with 'blackface' and 'blacking up'.

"[We] recognise this behaviour fell far short of what we expect from students at the institution."

But some have called the response "watered-down", with little detail on the punishment and fears the students got off lightly.

Rosie Vacciana-Browne, a 21-year-old recent graduate, said: "Ultimately for me the statement given was not sufficient after three months.

"It wasn't an association with blackface - it was blackface. It seems they aren't grasping how upsetting and inappropriate the incident was.

"The feeling is the university might have just had a strong word which really is not enough."

The BBC contacted the university for comment but it declined to add anything more, or to confirm what had happened to the students in the photos.

