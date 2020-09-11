Coronavirus: Leicester bowling alleys and casinos can reopen
Casinos, bowling alleys and soft play areas will be allowed to reopen in Leicester from Tuesday in a further easing of lockdown restrictions.
Skating rinks, exhibition halls and conference centres have also received the green light to reopen by the government.
However the ban on multi-household gatherings in homes and gardens remains.
The city has been subject to tighter Covid-19 restrictions since 29 June.
The Department for Health and Security said the relaxation brought rules for businesses in Leicester in line with the majority of England.
Close-contact beauty treatments including eyebrow-threading and make-up application will also be allowed along with socially-distanced indoor performances and wedding receptions with up to 30 guests.
The next review of remaining measures is due to take place by 24 September.
Leicester's infection rate for the seven days to 8 September was 71.1 per 100,000 people - up from 30.8 the previous week.
The rate at the start of the local lockdown on 29 June was 135.
