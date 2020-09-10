Blaby streets to be lined for funeral of 'proud binman' Published duration 12 minutes ago

image copyright family photo image caption Lee Percival's daughter Amyleigh said her father was her best friend

A council has asked residents to leave their bins out early so refuse collectors can go to the funeral of a "popular" member of their team.

Lee Percival, from Ratby, who died from cancer aged 53, drove one of Blaby District Council's refuse and recycling lorries in Leicestershire.

Mr Percival's crew are set to line the funeral procession route later.

His niece Heather Bate said he was a "proud binman" and loved his colleagues and the residents on his routes.

In a Facebook post Blaby District Council said it was "devastated" to hear of Mr Percival's death and urged residents to leave bins out by 06:30 BST so the "entire crew can pay their respects" at his funeral in Countesthorpe.

"Whether it was having tea with an elderly resident, or letting an excited youngster sit in the lorry, nothing was too much trouble [for Lee Percival]," it said.

image copyright Family photo image caption Lee Percival with wife Julia

Mr Percival's daughter Amyleigh said he was her best friend and had a "big heart" and said the actions of his colleagues were a comfort for the whole family.

His wife Julia said he was "caring, selfless and thoughtful" while Mr Percival's brother Tony said he was "amazing" to him and his two other siblings.

Ms Bate said: "When he started working for Blaby on the bins [five years ago] I remember him telling my Mum how much he loved his job and new friends.

"He was proud to work as a binman and I am over the moon that his colleagues will be a part of the funeral."

image caption Lee Percival (right), with BBC Radio Leicester's Ady Dayman (middle) Simon Wright (left) and Andrew Tipton (front)

