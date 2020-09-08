Leicester burst water pipe causes flooding and closes schools Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright @ESV911 image caption Building work is taking place to extend the Fosse Park shopping centre in Leicester

A burst water pipe has closed four schools and caused flooding at a shopping centre.

The problem at Narborough Road in Leicester has caused flooding at a new development at Fosse Park Shopping Centre.

Fullhurst Community College, Blaby Stokes, Badgerbrook and St Peters primary schools said they were closed to pupils over water supply problems.

Seven Trent Water said supplies were restored but repair work was ongoing.

Rachel Platt, who tried to visit Fosse Park, said: "The place is absolutely devastated.

"It is completely underwater from Next right through to the sports shop at the opposite end of the development."

She said shops in the old Fosse Park area were also affected.

image copyright @ESV911 image caption Severn Trent said the burst water pipe was reported at 04:00 BST

Water supplies at properties in the LE2, LE3, LE8 and LE19 areas were affected.

Severn Trent said the burst water pipe was reported at 04:00 BST and all water supplies had been restored by about 10:00.

A spokesperson said: "We're pleased to say that everyone's water supply was back on this morning, as our teams used tankers and moved water around our network of pipes to help restore supplies.

"We're really sorry for any disruption caused, and our teams will now be working to make sure the pipe is fixed with everything back to normal as quickly as possible."

