Charnwood council concerned over Polish twin town's LGBT stance Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright PA Media image caption About 80 areas in Poland have reportedly declared themselves LGBT-free

A Leicestershire council has expressed concern over possible anti-LGBT policies in a Polish twin town.

Charnwood Borough Council said it had written to officials over reports Zamosc had declared itself "LGBT-free".

A meeting heard the claim Zamosc was "among a number of Polish areas that have declared themselves unwelcoming of LGBT ideology".

While Zamosc has denied making this move, officials said some of its language "still raised concerns".

image copyright PA Media image caption President Andrezj Duda said the promotion of LGBT rights was "more destructive than communism"

Poland does not currently recognise same-sex unions - whether those are marriages or civil unions. Same-sex couples are also banned from adopting children.

At a meeting on Monday , Charnwood Borough Council, based in Loughborough, was asked by Councillor Jenni Tillotson to condemn Zamosc "as tolerance for all citizens, whatever their sexual orientation is essential".

A statement from the council leader Jonathan Morgan was read out which said Zamosc Town Council had denied having declared an LGBT-free zone.

'Fundamental rights'

The statement added: "However, we have since been made aware of local government documents which still raise concerns.

"The documents use language which indicate a view that Charnwood Borough Council would in no way condone.

"We are therefore writing to the authorities in Zamosc to seek further clarification and also ask them to publicly support the fundamental rights relating to non-discrimination."

Ewa Zelazna, a doctor of law at the University of Leicester, said opinion was split in Poland.

"I went to a demonstration against homophobia in Warsaw which gathered a really impressive crowd.

"But also on the street was this huge van, driving around the city, spreading this propaganda against the LBGT community and I was appalled and shocked by what it was broadcasting," she said.

The BBC has approached Zamosc Town Council for comment.