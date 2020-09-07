Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson visited the Leicestershire secondary as schools reopened for the summer term

A number of classes and tutor groups at a secondary school have been told to stay home after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Castle Rock School in Coalville, Leicestershire, said it was a "precautionary measure".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the school on 26 August as it and others across the county reopened.

The school has been contacted for a comment but in a letter to parents it said safety was "paramount".

The letter added it had found out about the positive result on Sunday evening.

It said it had sought "immediate" advice from Public Health England and staff had already been contacted by NHS Track and Trace where necessary.

Six tutor groups and two PE classes were told to stay at home on Monday and wait for the school to get in touch to say if they needed to continue to self-isolate or not.

During his visit, Mr Johnson told pupils at the school the biggest risk for young people was not Covid-19 - but was "continuing to be out of school".

His visit made waves on social media after an image of him in front of apparently mischievously placed books was widely shared.

The former librarian responsible told the BBC the titles were deliberately placed but were intended as a message for her ex-employers, not Mr Johnson.

Image copyright No 10 Downing Street Image caption Social media users speculated on the placement of the books visible behind the prime minister

