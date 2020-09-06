Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The suspect made off with the boat on a stretch of water with a 4mph speed limit

A stolen narrow boat has been returned to its owner after a "career first" 13-mile police "chase" down a canal.

Owner Chris Tomlinson said the Elusive No.1 was taken from North Kilworth Marina in Leicestershire at about 06:00 BST on Saturday.

It was eventually stopped in Watford, Northamptonshire, after travelling along a stretch of water with a 4mph (6km/h) speed limit.

A man has been arrested by Leicestershire Police.

Mr Tomlinson was at home in Lancashire when he received an email notification telling him his boat had been disconnected from the power supply at the marina.

He made contact with staff who confirmed it had left the site and a community effort was launched to find it.

Marina staff went out on the Grand Union Canal to look for it and volunteers for the Canal and River Trust were alerted not to allow it to pass through Watford Locks.

Image copyright Chris Tomlinson Image caption Mr Tomlinson said his boat had some damage from being "bashed"

Police eventually caught up with the stolen boat, where the suspect "surrendered on sight", they said.

Officers posted on social media: "In a career first and following a 13 mile 'follow' we completed a hard stop on a stolen canal boat."

Mr Tomlinson said his boat had some damage from being "bashed" and its name had been painted over.

He also found an empty beer bottle in his bed and a vodka bottle in the sink.

"I had to spend a couple of hours cleaning it just to feel comfortable again," he said.

Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole wrote on Twitter: "Well, they say that you never know what to expect. In a landlocked force we have pursued a barge. One in custody."

