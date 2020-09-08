Image copyright Reuters Image caption Leicester saw lockdown rules extended on 29 June after a spike in Covid-19 cases

Frustrations continue to be voiced over Leicester's local coronavirus lockdown, despite a further relaxation of rules.

From Tuesday, indoor swimming pools and sports facilities can reopen but residents remain banned from meeting other households in homes and gardens.

Some locals said the changes had not gone far enough and businesses had been prioritised over "ordinary people".

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said "decisions are based on data and methods of infections".

"You can go to the hairdressers, a pub, a restaurant, a church, a mosque - but I can't see my daughter in my own garden," said Sandra Holyoake, 64, from the Hamilton area, on the north west of the city.

"I can completely live with the restrictions and the lockdown but I can't understand the logic."

Image caption Tessa Warrington called the decisions "hypocritical"

Tessa Warrington, from Westcotes, closer to the city centre, said the decisions made felt "quite hypocritical".

"People are going indoors and mixing in shopping centres, bars and pubs, and I understand that desire for social interaction, but why can't I do the same and go round my mates'?" asked the 32-year-old.

"It feels like it's one rule for businesses and another rule for ordinary people."

And Pam Atter, 66, said: "You can wander around the town and go shopping but you can't mix with your family.

"It doesn't make sense. We just need to get on with it now."

'Working with councils'

Leicester was the first area in the UK to see a local lockdown imposed, on 29 June, following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Restrictions have been relaxed gradually but the city has remained behind the rest of England in terms of life returning to normal, pre-covid status.

The latest seven-day infection rate is 39.5 new cases per 100,000 - a big drop from the rate of 159.5 in late June.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said all decisions were made "with local councils".

"We are seeing improvements in the rates of infection thanks to the huge efforts made by local communities and authorities working alongside our effective Test and Trace system," he said.

"We must stay alert and I continue to encourage everyone to play their part by following local rules, self-isolating and requesting a free test as soon as they get any symptoms."

Casinos, bowling alleys and indoor play areas have remained closed in Leicester and beauty salons cannot carry out face treatments.

