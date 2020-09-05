Image copyright University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust Image caption Stephen and Jo were married in a side room on ward 33 at Glenfield Hospital

A man with only days left to live has married his partner in hospital after a nurse was granted special permission to act as an honorary registrar.

They were wed on Thursday at Glenfield Hospital, in Leicester, in a ceremony officiated by nurse Adrianna Pearce.

Staff started planning the wedding on Wednesday evening and managed to arrange artificial flowers, cakes and decorations for the big day.

Groom Stephen said: "I'll never be able to thank the team on ward 33 enough."

He added: "Just a few days ago the idea of getting married to Jo seemed impossible but Adrianna and the rest of the team made it happen and I'll be forever grateful.

"The love and care shown towards us has been incredible and far beyond what I could have imagined.

"No words I can say will cover it, but from the bottom of my heart I just want to say thank you to everyone on ward 33 for what they have done for Jo and I."

