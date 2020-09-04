Image copyright PA Media Image caption Leicester was placed into a local lockdown on 29 June

Lockdown rules in Leicester have eased further as swimming pools, gyms and sports facilities are allowed to open.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement as Covid-19 restrictions for local lockdowns in England were eased.

From midnight on Tuesday, the leisure facilities in the city will be able to open having been closed since March.

Mr Hancock said there would be another review on other businesses in Leicester opening their doors by 11 September.

The easing of restrictions brings Leicester in line with national changes made on 25 July and also applies to remaining parts of Blackburn with Darwen and Bradford.

Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres, and indoor play areas remain closed in Leicester. This will be reviewed next week along with remaining restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Leicester was the first area in the UK to see a local lockdown imposed on 29 June.

This week it was ranked 24th in the table listing local authorities based on infection rates.

