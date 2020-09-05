Image copyright Anita Adatia Image caption The rituals spoken by Mr Adatia are in Gujarati

A man who helps grieving Hindu families has been holding prayers and ceremonies over the internet during the coronavirus lockdown.

Narandas Adatia, 90, is known as Bapuji or "father" in Leicester, where he has been offering the rituals - spoken in Gujarati - for decades.

When he was forced to shield during the coronavirus pandemic he learned how to hold them online instead.

He said he takes pleasure from knowing he is helping others.

Mr Adatia moved to the city from Kenya in the 1970s.

He was inspired to offer funeral rituals following the death of his wife.

"Since my wife died I decided to do this service free of charge to the public as a Hindu ritual," he said.

Image caption Mr Adatia said he gets pleasure from helping grieving families

Since lockdown he has helped, on average, one family every week over video call.

He said: "It's not a pleasant time but I feel like I've done something for someone, helping them, that gives me pleasure as well."

Mukesh Nathwani is one of those who asked Mr Adatia to conduct funeral rituals during lockdown following the death of his mother.

He said: "There are no words to describe what it meant to us - it's just wonderful."

Mr Adatia's son, Illesh Adatia, said he is "very proud" of his father for helping the community.

