Image caption Councillor Adam Clarke said he rectified the problem as soon as he realised his MoT had expired

A deputy mayor responsible for transport has apologised after it emerged he failed to renew his MoT for six months.

Adam Clarke's MoT expired in February but the Guido Fawkes website reported he did not get a test until Wednesday.

The site also accused the Leicester Labour councillor of illegal parking - a claim he strongly rejected.

Mr Clarke said he was parked "perfectly legally" and had only received an MoT reminder last Friday.

Mr Clarke said he booked the car into a local garage upon receipt of the reminder.

He said there had "clearly" been a mix-up with dates on the part of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency

"The reminder has always been my prompt to get the car MoTed and taxed," he said.

"This was a simple oversight for which I am sorry. There's hardly a household in the land that hasn't missed a due date for an MoT or tax renewal. As soon as this was realised, it was rectified.

"Despite reports, I was parked perfectly legally."

Earlier this year, the government granted six-month extensions for some vehicles originally due to have been tested between 30 March and 31 July.

