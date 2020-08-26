Image copyright Google Image caption Patrick McDonagh and Daniella Hill were arrested after a stabbing in Braunstone Gate on Sunday

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after a 22-year-old man was stabbed in Leicester.

Patrick McDonagh, 20, and Daniella Hill, 23, both from Leicester, were arrested following the stabbing in Braunstone Gate on Sunday morning.

The victim was taken to University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire, but died on Tuesday.

Mr McDonagh, of Red House Gardens, and Ms Hill, of Kinley Road, are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

