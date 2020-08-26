Image caption Children are being given their own equipment and spaced out among desks

Teachers have criticised a government U-turn on wearing face masks in schools made just hours before they reopened.

It comes after schools in Leicester and Leicestershire became the first in England to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.

Head teacher Clare Darby said it "doesn't help" when government guidance changes the evening before.

The use of face coverings in schools had been opposed by the government right up until Tuesday night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already said he had a "moral duty" to get all children back to school for the new academic year.

But Leicester art technician Emma Pattison said she and her colleagues had already been "busting a gut" to get everything ready in time.

Schools across the UK closed on 20 March, except to children of key workers or vulnerable children. On 1 June, they began a limited reopening for early years pupils, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

In Leicestershire and Leicester schools traditionally break up for summer a week earlier than other local authorities and so, because of that, pupils have returned earlier than the rest of the country.

In the city about 20 of more than 110 schools are reopening and about half of the county's more than 120 have also returned. The rest are waiting until next week.

Image caption Head teacher Clare Darby said they had "planned to the Nth degree"

Clare Darby, head of Rawlins Academy, said the late change over masks "doesn't help".

She said she only received a "returning to school" pack - containing information for parents - from the Department for Education on Tuesday, which she said "says it all".

"[But] I'm feeling relatively calm," she said. "We've planned to the Nth degree and it's been a big team effort - some teachers were in until 8pm last night getting the classes ready.

"We don't know how the children will react - but we will adapt."

Gillian Brady, assistant principal at the school, said: "They've said they've told schools well in advance, but in Leicestershire we were given little or no notice.

"They announced it at 10pm and we had the students back at 08:30 the next day.

"Leicestershire schools are facing a lot more challenges than elsewhere in the country."

Emma Pattison, an art technician at the academy, said: "It's another U-turn by the government. Look at us, busting a gut to get everything ready.

"I wouldn't want to be part of the leadership team at the moment, they've got to make decisions and to interpret the last-minute instructions."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the updated advice follows World Health Organization guidance published last Friday.

It will still not be necessary to wear face coverings in the classroom, where "protective measures already mean the risks are lower, and where they can inhibit learning".

Image caption Class and year "bubbles" are being used at many schools to limit the potential spread of coronavirus

Safety measures at schools include sanitising stations, personal school equipment, separated dinner arrangements and isolation rooms.

The city - which is still emerging from a local lockdown - has also used marshals and temporary street closures, to encourage walking or cycling to school.

Marshals are on hand at Leicester schools to take care of any potential crowding problems outside.

The city council said it has also stencilled social distancing reminders on pavements.

Elly Cutkelvin, from the council, said: "Returning to the routine of school life after such a long time away is quite a significant milestone for many families, and we want to ensure they get all the help they need to feel confident and safe in doing so."

Image caption Libby Manning, a Year 7 pupil, said she was happy with the new arrangements

Manor High School in Oadby is using virtual assemblies, staggered lunchtimes, a one-way system and pupils kept separate within their year "bubbles".

It has overhauled its timetable, with pupils having one subject for the whole day, minimising the need for pupils to move around the school.

The pupils will need to wear fresh uniforms each day and clean their ties with a chemical spray.

"They've got hand sanitiser points and a one-way system which is really good," said Libby Manning, a Year 7 student.

Image caption Mother Alison Smales said the return was a 'step in the right direction'

Alison Smales, mother of Kaitlyn, 12, who goes to Rawlins said: "I walked through the playground and you can feel the excitement. I'm excited for my daughter - she's been put off school for nearly five months.

"This is a step in the right direction, getting things back to normal."

