Image copyright Boohoo Image caption Boohoo ordered an independent review of its supply chain amid reports of poor working conditions at a factory in Leicester

The mayor of Leicester says fast fashion brands must demonstrate clothes have not been made "by exploited workers in dangerous conditions".

Sir Peter Soulsby has joined the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in demanding better conditions for workers in garment factories.

It comes after apparent violations were found at some factories in Leicester.

Fashion brand Boohoo is reviewing its supply chain after reports of poor conditions at a factory in the city.

In an open letter to UK fashion retailers, Sir Peter and the TUC urged brands to sign an agreement that ensured retailers only used manufacturers with union representation.

The mayor of Leicester said: "We have been working for some time to tackle this challenge but it isn't something the local authority can solve alone, nor is it Leicester's problem alone.

"That is why I am trying to bring together the retailers and the trade unions to get the action we need to resolve this issue."

The letter calls on high-profile retailers to help "end... the unethical practices which dog the industry".

In addition, the bosses of the big-name brands have been invited to a meeting at Leicester's City Hall on 29 September.

The action follows a workers' rights group claiming some factory employees were "forced to come into work while sick with Covid-19".

A whistleblower also told the BBC some factories had almost doubled their staffing to cope with the surge in online orders during lockdown.

Image copyright ViewApart Image caption A workers' rights group has claimed some factory employees were forced to come in while sick with coronavirus

The government's Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said several agencies had made unannounced visits at factories in Leicester.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it had been carrying out "targeted spot inspections".

It said as of 20 August, 176 Leicester premises had been contacted and 86 were visited in connection with "covid-secure compliance".

As result, written advice was sent to 12 businesses and seven more were issued with an "improvement notice".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.