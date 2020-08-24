Image caption Viva said the farm had more than 8,000 pigs and sows

A pro-vegan charity said it uncovered "barbaric" conditions during an undercover investigation at a pig farm.

Viva said its secret filming at Flat House Farm in Leicestershire, showed sick pigs left to die, sows being brutally killed and cannibalism.

The findings have led to the farm being dropped from the Red Tractor assurance scheme, designed to promote high standards in UK farming.

The organisation said it was "appalled" at the footage.

The investigation at the Lutterworth farm found pigs with painful conditions that had been left untreated and others with acute malnutrition, Viva said.

Workers were filmed violently killing piglets.

Dead animals had been left to rot, including some that were spotted being eaten by other pigs and feral cats.

Viva said the farm's working practices were cruel and posed a risk to public health.

The charity said: "Our team witnessed appalling conditions, documenting the systematic abuse of farmed pigs, whose short lives are filled with nothing but misery and pain.

"Not only do factory farms raise serious welfare concerns, they also create an ideal environment for mutating viruses and antibiotic-resistant superbugs."

Red Tractor said its standards required farm animals were kept "healthy with the right living space, food and water".

A spokesperson for the scheme said: "We are appalled by the images in the footage. Protecting animal health and welfare is one of our top priorities.

"Red Tractor requires all members to meet every standard, every day and takes any breaches of these standards seriously.

"Last month we immediately launched an investigation and the farm's membership of the scheme has since been terminated."

The BBC has attempted to contact Flat House Farm for comment. A spokesperson told Mail Online the farm had done nothing wrong.

