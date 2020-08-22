Image caption Police said the 18-year-old victim had been discharged from hospital

A second teenager has been arrested after an 18-year-old boy was stabbed following an argument at a park.

Leicestershire Police were called to Edward Road, Fleckney, at about 17:50 BST on Thursday.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to University Hospital Coventry for treatment.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. It comes after a 15-year-old boy was arrested after the attack.

Both teenagers have since been released on police bail.

Image caption Police cordoned off the park for investigations following the attack

Det Con Julia Brown said the victim has been discharged from hospital and was recovering from his injuries at home.

Calling it "an extremely serious incident" she added: "Despite the arrests our enquiries are continuing to establish exactly what happened but we believe that an argument took place before the victim was stabbed."

Witnesses have been asked to come forward.

