A doctor has said he was racially abused and attacked in a row over a basketball.

The man, who wanted to be known only as Shiv, was attacked as he played with a friend in a Leicester park on 7 August.

He was treated in the A&E department where he works for cuts to his face and a suspected broken nose.

A 14-year-old arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Police believe three teenagers were involved in the "random assault" at Sileby Memorial Park at about 18:20 BST.

Shiv, 28, said one of the group approached him and his friend and asked to have the ball.

He said he handed it over, but, instead of playing, the teenager walked away with it.

Leicestershire Police said the victim tried to get the ball back but was racially abused and assaulted.

Said said the attack was "depressing" and "sad".

"The physical abuse by itself would have been quite hurtful," he said.

"But having the racist abuse has played on my mind a bit more and suggests that because of my skin colour I don't belong here or you are not part of the society or part of this country."

Shiv, who works at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, is waiting to find out if his nose is broken.

"When I spoke to my family about what happened they talked about my aunts and uncles who were growing up in the 80s around here going to school and being racially abused," he added.

"It's just sad that it's gone backwards like that.

"There's a broader picture here of systemic racism that you don't necessarily see."

Leicestershire Police said it was appealing for witnesses to come forward.

