Image caption Police have cordoned off the area around the park while they investigate

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after an 18-year-old was found stabbed outside a park.

Leicestershire Police said they were called to Edward Road in Fleckney at about 17:50 BST on Thursday.

The victim was taken by air ambulance to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

The boy was found nearby soon afterwards and remains in custody.

Image caption Police are looking for any witnesses to get in touch

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.