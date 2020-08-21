Image caption John and Carol Williams had been due to go away with six family members

A couple who followed advice not to go on holiday during Leicester's local lockdown say a travel firm's refusal to issue a refund has cost them £6,000.

Carol and John Williams, from Birstall, had been due to travel to Mallorca with their family on 11 July to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

When lockdown rules advised against non-essential travel they told Villa Plus they would no longer be flying.

But the firm has classed it as a "no-show" and refused them a refund.

Birstall, which sits just outside Leicester, was included in the boundary when the lockdown was announced on 29 June.

Residents were advised to avoid non-essential travel - including holidays - before Birstall was released from the lockdown boundary on 18 July.

Mrs Williams said they had tried to contact Villa Plus numerous times before their travel date to discuss their options but heard nothing back.

They then received an email stating they had been classed as a "no-show" and would not be receiving a refund.

Image caption The family had booked the sunshine break last year

She said: "It made me feel ill - the fact we'd paid so much money to have a wonderful celebration with our family and we've done nothing.

"We're so annoyed with Villa Plus. They didn't support us at all in any way. We just want our money back now."

A Villa Plus spokeswoman said: "There is no obligation upon us to refund a customer if the customer decides not to travel or is unable to travel, and the villa is available for them to occupy.

"Although Ms Williams and her party made the choice not to travel due to a local lockdown, under these circumstances, we still believe we are in compliance with both our contract with the customer and ABTA guidance."

Sean Tipton, from ABTA, said travellers whose package deals had been curtailed by a local lockdown did not enjoy the same rights as in cases where advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office had changed.

He said: "I know travel companies will do their best to be flexible but they don't have to, in a situation like that, give you your money back."

A government spokesman said it would not comment on individual cases but stated holiday firms' obligations were set out in the 2018 Package Travel Regulations.

He added current rules allow people in lockdown areas to holiday with people from their same household or support bubble.

