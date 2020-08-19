Image caption Staff at Femi Beauty prepare to welcome back customers

Owners of beauty salons, nail bars and tattoo parlours in Leicester have told of their "bittersweet" relief at finally being able to reopen.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave the green light for businesses to reopen on Tuesday in a further easing of the city's lockdown restrictions.

Salons are still not allowed to offer treatments directly in front of the face.

But many owners said they were just glad to be able to open their doors.

Image caption Femi Latif has been in business for 30 years

Femi Latif, who has owned Femi Hair Beauty for more than 30 years, said the phone had not stopped ringing since the news broke.

"It's been a long hard tough five months," she said.

"It was hard [not being able to open when others did] but you've got to understand the reason behind it - safety comes first and there's nothing you can do.

"I started my business in the recession, went through a second recession and this is my third, but in my lifetime I've never experienced anything like this before."

Leicester's latest lockdown rules

Image copyright PA Media

Beauty salons, nail bars, massage and tattoo parlours, spas and body piercing services can reopen

Outdoor pools can also reopen - but Leicester does not have any

Casinos, indoor gyms and pools, bowling alleys and skating rinks must all stay closed

Individuals can meet in a group of up to six if they are outdoors and maintaining social distancing

People from different households must not meet in a private home or garden unless part of the same support bubble

Image copyright Hannah Stanley Image caption Hannah Stanley said government money had helped keep her business afloat

Despite being given permission to reopen, beauty salons are still restricted from offering services in front of the face, such as face waxing, eyelash treatments and make-up application.

Hannah Stanley, owner of The Beauty Haven, said: "Those restrictions will stop us from fully reopening as our services are predominantly facial-related treatments.

"So for now we'll be operating reduced hours but at least it's a start.

"It's been a really stressful time but I've appreciated all of the financial support we've been given from the government - without it we wouldn't be reopening.

"We just can't wait to welcome back our clients and hopefully some new ones too."

Aleksandrs Cibulskis, who owns Route 66 tattoo studio, said he was "very happy" to be able to reopen, describing the past few months as "horrible" for business.

"I understand [it] has been nobody's fault with the virus and everything," he said.

"For the whole time I have had to pay for rent and bills - I was given a grant but it was not enough."

Image copyright Mini Mii Image caption Zeena Gohil had only reopened her business a few weeks before lockdown

Zeena Gohil, owner of Mini Mii beauty salon, said she had mixed feelings about reopening.

She said: "It's bittersweet news as we are still very much restricted with the treatments we can offer.

"We can start with waxing and nail services but a lot of the treatments to do with the face are still restricted.

"It was tough [closing in March] as I only reopened in February," she said.

"But it has given me time to study and train in permanent make-up, which I literally wouldn't have had the time to do before.

"And I have been blessed to spend some quality time with my family."

