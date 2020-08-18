Image copyright Reuters Image caption Businesses have been told they can welcome back customers on Wednesday

Beauty salons and nail bars are among businesses in Leicester allowed to reopen from Wednesday in a further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the infection rate had fallen to a safe enough level to allow them to reopen.

However, restrictions on gatherings in private homes and gardens remain in place.

Leicester became the first area in the UK to be subject to a local lockdown on 29 June.

The move will bring the city into line with the easing of restrictions introduced for much of England on 11 and 13 July.

Mr Hancock said the rate of infections "has now dropped to a safe enough level" for some businesses to reopen.

"My gratitude goes out to the people of Leicester who have all made sacrifices to keep the virus at bay and protect their local communities," he said.

