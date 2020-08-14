Image copyright Ruma Ali Image caption Ruma Ali said her breach of the rules came from a "misunderstanding due to the lockdown rules continuously changing"

A councillor is facing calls to resign after admitting breaking local lockdown rules.

Ruma Ali, who represents the Humberstone and Hamilton ward at Leicester City Council, was seen having a barbecue in her garden on 2 August.

The city went back into lockdown on 29 June to combat a spike in cases.

She said she "did not think" she was breaking the rules as it was only family members present, and apologised for her "misunderstanding".

After lockdown was eased across most of England, Leicester and some surrounding areas became the subject of the first local lockdown in the UK.

Some restrictions were eased last month, and pubs and restaurants in the city were allowed to reopen on 3 August, but limits on house visits remained in place.

A further review of the lockdowns in Leicester and other parts of England is expected to be announced on Friday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The local lockdown was announced on 29 June

Ms Ali said the attendees at the barbecue were "my immediate family who all live within close proximity to me".

"I did not think I was breaking any lockdown rules, because I am a single parent and my family are my bubble," she said.

"This was a misunderstanding due to the lockdown rules continuously changing. It has been very complicated and confusing what you can and can't do.

"I would like to offer my sincere apologies and I will be more careful in future."

'Truly selfish'

Opposition politicians have called on Ms Ali to resign.

Rhys Brown, deputy chairman of Leicester Conservatives, said: "I share the anger of the numerous people I have spoken to that wanted to celebrate Eid over the weekend but acted in good faith and stayed away from friends and family."

"[She] has let down our entire city and should consider her position as a councillor," he added.

Nigel Porter, leader of the city council's Liberal Democrats, said she should "fall on her sword".

"She should be leading by example and her behaviour is despicable and truly selfish," he said.

