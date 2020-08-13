Image copyright Handout Image caption Paul Bostock was described as "a loner... with an obsession with weapons, with the occult and with black magic"

The family of a woman who was stabbed to death by an occult-obsessed "sadist" are to appeal against his release.

Paul Bostock, 53, has been in prison since pleading guilty in 1986 to killing two women in Leicestershire.

Despite once saying he should be "prevented from walking the streets again", Bostock has been deemed safe enough to be released on parole.

The family of his second victim, Amanda Weedon, said it was still too soon for him to be released.

Her brother Martin, 61, said: "We believe he is still a dangerous person. I don't think you can fix a mind like his."

Image copyright Handout Image caption Bostock killed his first victim Caroline Osborne when he was just 16

In 1983 Bostock stabbed and killed 33-year-old pet beautician Caroline Osborne while she was walking dogs in Aylestone Meadows in Leicester.

Two years later he killed Miss Weedon, a 21-year-old nurse, after he visited Ms Osborne's nearby grave.

The Beaumont Leys resident was described as "a loner... with an obsession with weapons, with the occult and with black magic".

Image copyright Handout Image caption Miss Weedon was killed near the hospital she worked at just weeks before her wedding day

Leicester Crown Court heard both killings were "ferocious" and had an "element of sexual sadism".

While awaiting trial he wrote: "I'm an animal who should be prevented from walking the streets again.

"If I suffer 100 years I would still deserve more."

He was sentenced to life imprisonment at the age of 19.

The BBC has seen Parole Board documents showing it has decided Bostock was now safe enough to leave prison, under certain conditions.

Miss Weedon's family said they were told on Monday and given 21 days to submit their appeal.

Image copyright Martin Weedon Image caption Mr Weedon said he believed Paul Bostock should stay in prison until he was "an OAP", lacking the strength to reoffend

Mr Weedon added: "I believe most people deserve a second chance. But not him.

"People will say, 'of course you'd say that' - but I'd ask them, do you want a guy who can stab someone 37 times in 10 minutes, after killing another woman, to come live alongside you?"

