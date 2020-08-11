Image copyright NHS Blood and Transplant Image caption NHS Blood and Transplant says plasma donations from people who have recovered from coronavirus could be used to treat Covid patients in hospital

People in Leicester who have recovered from coronavirus are being urged to donate their blood plasma.

The antibody-rich fluid can be used in transfusions for patients who are struggling with the virus, NHS Blood and Transplant said.

"We urgently need as many people as possible who have recovered to donate," a spokesperson said.

More donations are needed in Leicester especially, after an increase in positive cases forced a local lockdown.

Interest in using plasma to help hospital patients recover from coronavirus was first discussed in April.

The increased antibodies in the plasma are thought to help hospital patients who are struggling to develop their own immune response.

So far, 200 people have donated plasma in Leicester, and 15 patients have received transfusions.

NHS Blood and Transplant is especially interested in hearing from men who have recovered from the disease, or men who have had symptoms but not been tested.

Studies suggest men are more likely to become seriously ill, which prompts them to produce higher levels of antibodies than women.

The higher levels indicate their plasma will be more useful for saving lives.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plasma from Covid-19 survivors can be rich in antibodies, which might help the treatment of others

A study into Covid-19 antibodies in blood plasma found higher levels were more often found in older patients, Asian patients and those who had been treated in hospital for Covid-19.

A spokesman for the blood donation organisation said that high numbers of donors coming forward will help "us make as much progress as possible now".

"Donations can also be frozen to ensure convalescent plasma is readily available, should there be a rise in infections in the coming weeks," he added.

