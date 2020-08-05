Image caption The area is famous for its cheese and pork pies

Coronavirus testing is being ramped up in a Leicestershire town following a rise in cases.

The borough of Melton has seen 31 new cases over the past fortnight and is now ranked ninth in England for seven-day infection rates.

A temporary test centre is due to open in Melton Mowbray town centre on Thursday for anyone with symptoms.

The borough, with a population of about 50,000, is about 15 miles from Leicester.

Its infection rate for the week to 31 July is 35.2 per 100,000 people, putting it above Trafford and just below Manchester in the table.

'Flush the cases out'

However, Mike Sandys, Leicestershire's director of public health, said he did not believe a local lockdown would be required.

"In absolute terms the numbers are relatively low - about 15 or 16 cases a week over each of the past two weeks," he said.

"Nonetheless it's a higher rate than almost the whole of the rest of the country and is in line with places in the North West that have gone into lockdown.

"So it's appropriate we take action to get people tested and flush the cases out of the system to get those numbers down in due course."

Food firm Samworth Brothers, a major employer in Melton Mowbray, confirmed it had a "very small" number of cases but said they were "related to community transmission rather than the workplace".

Leicester has been subject to an extended lockdown since 29 June but some restrictions have been eased over the past week.

