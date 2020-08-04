Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cyber-attack was on the Loros charity's cloud storage provider Blackbaud

Charity Loros has written to supporters to warn them some of their details were taken in a cyber-attack.

The breach was a ransomware attack on its cloud storage provider Blackbaud, which said it believes the information taken has been destroyed.

The Leicester-based hospice said personal information such as names, addresses and emails were stolen.

But it reassured supporters and volunteers no financial details were stored in the affected database.

Blackbaud provides storage for organisations worldwide, and the breach has affected other charities, universities and the National Trust.

Image caption The charity said the risk to supporters and volunteers was "very low"

John Knight, Loros CEO, said: "We apologise for any concern or inconvenience this may cause you.

"We value our supporters and know that you trust us to look after your data.

"This is why, despite being disappointed to do it, we are making you aware of the incident, and regardless of the fact that it represents a very low risk to you all."

Confirming the attack, US-based Blackbaud said: "Prior to our locking the cybercriminal out, the cybercriminal removed a copy of a subset of data from our self-hosted environment.

"The cybercriminal did not access credit card information, bank account information, or social security numbers.

"Because protecting our customers' data is our top priority, we paid the cybercriminal's demand with confirmation that the copy they removed had been destroyed."

Blackbaud said it was monitoring the situation to confirm the data was not appearing elsewhere.

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) told the BBC that 125 organisations had reported to it in relation to the incident "so far".

