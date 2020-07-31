Image copyright Centrebus Image caption The Centrebus service was issued the ticket in Market Harborough

A parking ticket that was put on a bus during a layover at a stop has been withdrawn.

The driver of the 44 service was issued the ticket in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, on 6 July.

Centrebus had said it was "a slap in the face" for drivers who continued to work during lockdown.

Leicestershire County Council said it had now considered the firm's "representations" and would not be "pursuing the case".

Centrebus has been operating the 44 route from Foxton to Fleckney on behalf of the county council for several years, said operations manager Mick Rossiter.

As part of the council timetable, the service requires a 20-minute layover in Market Harborough before resuming the service.

Mr Rossiter said the driver took a break and fetched a sandwich - minutes later he received a ticket.

'Appeared unattended'

The £70 penalty charge notice was issued for stopping on a restricted bus stop or stand.

The authority said the notice "was issued as the bus appeared to be parked up and unattended".

However, a spokesperson has since said: "We advised Centrebus of the appeal process.

"We've carefully considered their representations and, on this occasion, we won't be pursuing the case."

