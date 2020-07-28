Girl, 2, in hospital after being hit by car

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the child was a pedestrian and a woman in her 20s was also injured in the crash

A two-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leicestershire.

Emergency services were called to Oaks Way, in Earl Shilton, on Tuesday afternoon.

Leicestershire Police said the girl was taken to Queens Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where she is undergoing treatment.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

The 34-year-old, from Leicester, was also arrested for causing serious injury while driving under the influence of drugs.

A woman, in her 20s, was also injured and was taken to the same hospital as the girl. Her injuries are not believed to be serious, the police added.

Det Con Kasie Carter said: "If you were in the area of the car park, or Oaks Way or Station Road, please check any CCTV or dashcam footage which you may have which could assist our investigation.

"If you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant it may seem, you should get in touch."

Police said the car involved was a grey Mercedes C-class.

