The off-duty officer was hit at the Foxhunter roundabout in Enderby

Four people arrested after an off-duty Leicestershire police officer was knocked off his bicycle have been released under investigation.

He was hit near Foxhunter roundabout in Enderby, Leicestershire on Saturday by a car that failed to stop.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving while a fourth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The officer, who was seriously injured, is not believed to have been targeted.

Leicestershire Police said the officer was knocked off his bicycle by an Audi RS3 at about 03:18 BST just after finishing his shift.

The officer, who is in his 50s, is still being treated in hospital.

Four people from Leicester were arrested - two men, aged 22 and 30, and a woman, 33, were held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four have been released under investigation.

The Audi believed to have been involved in the crash was found in Huncote, Leicestershire.

