An off-duty police officer was seriously injured when he was knocked off his bicycle by a car that failed to stop.

The officer, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital after he was hit at the Foxhunter roundabout in Leicester at 03:18 BST on Saturday.

An Audi RS3 left the scene shortly afterwards, Leicestershire Police said.

Two men, 22 and 30, and a woman, 33, are being held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A man, 36, from Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said a vehicle was located later in Huncote after being initially abandoned in Leicester.

It is not believed the officer was targeted.

