Image caption Henry Townsley's daughter said he is still "fit as a fiddle"

Birthday cards have flooded in for a World War Two veteran - who survived 55 air raids - and is now celebrating his 100th birthday.

Henry Townsley, who lives in Diseworth, Leicestershire, served as a flight engineer for the RAF working on the Lancaster and Stirling aircrafts.

Despite his age, his daughter Ann Allen said he is still as "fit as a fiddle".

The Royal British Legion co-ordinated the appeal in an effort to get 100 cards for Mr Townsley.

Mr Townsley was born in Harrington, Cumbria, and became a motor mechanic at a garage in Carlisle.

He then joined the Merchant Navy but left after suffering from sea sickness and joined the RAF.

Image copyright Ann Allen Image caption Henry Townsley first trained to be a motor mechanic in Carlisle

He served as a flight engineer throughout World War Two and for some time after.

By the time he left, he had survived 55 raids - his only injury being a bit of shrapnel in his arm.

He has been awarded nine medals, including the Distinguished Flying Medal, Croix de Guerre and the Légion d'honneur.

Image copyright Ann Allen Image caption Mr Townsley (far right) flew in 55 air raids during two tours

On his milestone birthday Mr Townsley said: "I don't feel 100."

When asked about the secret to a long life, he added: "Treat your body and yourself as you should."

Image copyright Ann Allen Image caption Mr Townsley's wife Iris died in 2009

His daughter, Ann Allen, said: "Mum died when she was 84 in 2009 and he said 'I've only got another couple of years', and all this time later he's still with us."

Mrs Allen added her father is still "fit as a fiddle" and not on medication for anything significant.

"He walks with a stick and before Covid he would take himself off to the local pub for a pint - walking there and walking back," she said.

Image copyright Ann Allen Image caption Mr Townsley has been awarded nine medals

Lynn Jaxon - from the Royal British Legion in Diseworth - organised the card collection with the aim of getting 100.

So far the total is just below that, but Ms Jaxon believes they will meet their target once the cards are combined with those from family members and The Queen.

Image caption The Queen was one of many people to send Mr Townsley a birthday card

